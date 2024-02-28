Four men will throw stones weighing more than 100 kilograms at Brigadoon

Four men will show their feats of strength when they compete and lift stones that are more than 100 kilograms at Brigadoon.
The Scottish gathering will take place in Bundanoon on April, 6 and the competition will be run by the Kilted Warriors, under the direction of Dr Lance Holland-Keen and Aaron Monks.
Corey Polkinghorne (32), Luke Reynolds (39), Sean Gillen (33) and Aidan Canini (29) will throw and lift five stones.
The stones will weigh, 100 kilograms, 110 kilograms, 120 kilograms, 145 kilograms and 165 kilograms, and are modelled on MacGlashen Stones from Scotland.
The Scottish tradition goes back more than one thousand years, where boys are considered to reach manhood by lifting a stone from the ground onto a stone dyke fence.
The lifting of stones was brought back to life in the 1970s with the introduction of MacGlashsen Stones.
Stones are laid out five metres apart from the lightest to heaviest, with each competitor having to lift all five stones on top of a wooden barrel that is four feet tall.
The person who is the quickest to can lift all five stones on top of the barrels will be the winner.
The event will begin at 3.10pm.
Tickets are already on sale for this year's Brigadoon gathering.
They are $25 per adult, $20 for pension card holders, $10 for children aged between five and 17, $60 for two adults and two kids and $20 for groups.
Buy them through ticketebo.com.au and get more Brigadoon updates via brigadoon.org.au.
