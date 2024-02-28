Do these iconic Aussie flavours really belong on a hot cross bun?

Without being somewhat sacrilegious, has Easter now come to represent the resurrection of the novelty hot cross bun?
The rot probably started when someone decided to pop a humble choc chip into the simple sweet bun, forgoing the fruit.
Over the past few years we've seen Special Burger Sauce ones, jalapeno and cheese, indulgent Cadbury chocolate brioche buns, sticky date pudding, even ones with Lotus Biscoff.
Apparently there's a fairy bread one this year, sold by Woolworths, but if anyone has seen one, let alone tried one, please let me know. They're as rare as hen's teeth.
We were able to snaffle three of this season's divisive flavours, available from Coles, and here's our verdict.
While Iced Vo Vo, Pizza Shapes and Cheese and Vegemite are all iconic Australian flavours, who thought it was a good idea to incorporate them into a hot cross bun?
I'm going to put it out there and suggest that Pizza Shapes aren't even the best flavour Shapes. Why sprinkle the top of a perfectly fine bun with that iridescent orange dust? I'm still trying to get it off my fingers. It was a savoury combination that just didn't work. Mind you, I was starting to think about how a Chicken Crimpy - the No. 1 Shapes - might work instead. Or even a Barbecue Shapes one. We turned a Special Burger sauce one into a hamburger last Easter and it was surprisingly tasty. There might be some hope for the Shapes bun afterall.
I love a good cheese and Vegemite scroll. They were a mainstay in my children's school lunches for years on lazy Fridays. So maybe there's something nostalgic about these ones. The bun is soft, and it would toast up well, whack a thick slice of cheddar in there and go to town. If I have one suggestion, I'd ramp up the flavour. I know we're a nation divided by how much Vegemite is too much but these would be better with more of a umami kick. Perhaps swirl it through the dough and not just on top?
After my disappointment in the Coconut Cream Tim Tam in our recent taste test, I was hoping I might find my coconut kick here and I wasn't disappointed. The biscuit has always been a favourite and this hot cross bun took me right back to 1979 and my nan's kitchen. The bun itself is a not-quite Barbie pink, but full of colour nevertheless, and it's loaded with raspberry fudge, jellies and white chocolate. There's a good covering of desiccated coconut on top too. Sweet as, but isn't that half the point?
Here's a few of our favourite places to buy hot cross buns in Canberra. Keep an eye on socials for more details about baking schedules and ordering information.,
Three Mills, Fyshwick: Buns to your door? Yes you can with Three Mills. Or from one of the many venues around town. Keep an eye out in your local grocery store too. Popular buns.
Under Bakery, Mawson: Lachlan Cutting's bakery has something of a cult following and for a reason. His buns are always popular.
Danny's Bakery, Narrabundah: Drop in for your sourdough, go home with buns. Danny's, pictured above, is a well-kept secret of the inner south. Get there now. His buns are vegan too.
Sonoma, Braddon: We love the "not cross buns" with the signature glazed S. Brimming with plump fruits such as cranberries and apricots.
Wildflour, Fyshwick, Kingston, Weston: With three venues around town you'll have no trouble sourcing buns from Wildflour. Just try to ignore the other delights.
The Knox, Watson: These golden delights have been flying out the door since they went on the menu in early February. Pick some up, and try the sausage rolls too.
Silo Bakery, Kingston: Exquisite buns from this long-time favourite. Not too fruity, nor sweet. You'd expect nothing less than perfection from Silo.
Origin Bake, Phillip: If you can't get to the shop front in Phillip, try the Capital Region Farmers Markets where there's a stall on Saturday's market day.
