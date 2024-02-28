Do these iconic Aussie flavours really belong on a hot cross bun?

I love a good cheese and Vegemite scroll. They were a mainstay in my children's school lunches for years on lazy Fridays. So maybe there's something nostalgic about these ones. The bun is soft, and it would toast up well, whack a thick slice of cheddar in there and go to town. If I have one suggestion, I'd ramp up the flavour. I know we're a nation divided by how much Vegemite is too much but these would be better with more of a umami kick. Perhaps swirl it through the dough and not just on top?