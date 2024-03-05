What's on: Things to do and see around the Goulburn region

PARK RUN
FITZROY STREET, GOULBURN
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay. Bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want to be timed.
LIVE SHOW
GOULBURN PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE
After sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand, Leaving Jackson The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show returns with a bigger show than ever. All the hits and stories that captured the life of a legend such as Walk the Line and Folsom Prison Blues will be performed on the night. Jeff Carter leads the show with a high energy wholehearted performance you will have to love. Come along and join Leaving Jackson for a night you will never forget on Thursday, March 7.
AUTHOR TALK
GOULBURN MULWAREE LIBRARY
Come and meet bestselling author Jack Heath and hear him talk about his latest book for adults Kill Your Husbands on Friday, March 8. The evening includes wine, nibbles and book signings. Tickets are $5 and can be booked via the Humanitix website.
TROPHY SHOW AND SALE
GOULBURN SHOWGROUND
The National Angora Trophy Show and Sale is the largest showcase of Angora Goats and Mohair in Australia and it's heading to Goulburn Showground on March 8 and March 9. There will be stud breeders and mohair growers from all the major growing regions attending so it is the place to talk directly to breeders. The youth show is scheduled for the Friday alongside the Mohair fleece judging.
MARKETS
3 MONTAGUE STREET, GOULBURN
The Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets are on this Saturday, March 9. Held in Montague St, adjacent to Belmore Park, the markets are a must visit. From coffee, flowers and food to plants, candles, jewellery and more, there's something for everyone at the markets. All funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. The markets are on from 8.30am to 1.30pm.
