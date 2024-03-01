State invests $9.5m in Goulburn horse racing

Goulburn will reap the rewards of an almost $20 million investment in country and provincial racetracks by the state government.
Racing NSW has welcomed the funding, which will pay for construction of 80 new stables and supporting infrastructure at the Goulburn Racecourse.
Since taking on the role of gaming and racing minister, David Harris MP has been focused on supporting regional racing.
This significant capital works program - committed to by the Racing NSW board - prioritises "shovel ready" projects, including new stabling, track upgrades and other infrastructure improvements.
Goulburn will receive the most significant funding of $9.5 million for works with necessary development approvals already in place.
Racing is a $3.3 billion industry in NSW with more than 90,000 people involved as employees, participants or volunteers.
The flow-on effects sustain more than 50,000 local jobs, either directly or indirectly, and more than half of the racing industry's economic impact is in rural and regional areas.
"This funding injection is welcome. It's about creating local jobs in our rural and regional areas which are more critical than ever before," Mr Harris said.
"Regional racecourses and clubs play a crucial role in developing our state's world-class thoroughbreds and creating the champion racehorses of the future.
"This funding injection is also about future-proofing the industry," he said.
Mr Harris said local jobs in rural and regional areas had flow-on effects across the economy.
"The NSW Government understands the value that racing brings to NSW and will continue to support it being the number one state for thoroughbred racing in the country," he said.
