Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State invests $9.5m in Goulburn horse racing

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 1 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn horse racing industry welcomes a $9.5 million state government funding injection. Picture file
Goulburn horse racing industry welcomes a $9.5 million state government funding injection. Picture file

Goulburn will reap the rewards of an almost $20 million investment in country and provincial racetracks by the state government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.