Village group unveils garden art that celebrates recycling and creativity

When people go past the Yerrinbool Railway Garden, they are welcomed with unique garden art, and the latest addition is no exception.
Art pieces near the train station are unwanted items such as wheelbarrows, chairs, shoes and tree branches, which have all been given a new lease of life with some paint and creativity.
The Yerrinbool Village Group (YVG) has unveiled its latest feature, which is four large concrete pavers that have been decorated with mosaics that Australian plants and animals.
The mosaics were decorated over five months by the group's publicity officer Jan Heslep and her daughter Gale Heslep Reade.
The pavers were donated for the project and to complete them, they consulted with mosaic artist Narelle Noppert, who is from Wollondilly.
"I think it's promoting public spaces," Jan said, hoping the work would help promote the spot as an art trail.
She said she hoped it would also encourage people to recycle more.
The first paver represents a waratah that grows in the area, with the second depicting a sulphur-crested cockatoo, local flowers on the third and two crimson rosellas among wattle on the fourth.
The publicity officer said it was a "fun" process, and great to see the end result.
The group launched the new decorative feature on February 26, with Member for Wollondilly Judy Hannan.
Ms Hannan said in a Facebook post that it was a "community-driven project demonstrating the power of recycling and creativity in a community garden setting".
YVG chair Maryann Anderson said the launch "went very well".
Seniors can take a tour of the garden on March 11 and 18 from 11am to 12.30pm, as part of this year's NSW Seniors Festival.
They can email yerrinboolvillagepeople@gmail.com for more information.
People can have a look at the mosaic at the railway garden at any time, and there is a mini market there on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The YVG is at the garden every Monday, and at the Yerrinbool Hall every Friday between 11am and 2pm, when the hall committee holds a coffee shop.
The group can also be contacted through the Yerrinbool Village Collective Facebook group.
Ms Anderson said the group also successfully applied for a small community resilience grant to paint a mural on the Kiandra Street bus stop.
It was painted by artist Joe Quilter and depicts Australian fauna and flora and local cycling activities.
