Positive feedback received for another successful Goulburn Show

There were plenty of things for people of all ages to see and do over the weekend when the Goulburn Show hit town again.
Plenty of people attended the annual event at the Goulburn Recreational Area on Friday to Sunday, March 1-3 and Goulburn AP and H president Jacki Waugh said it was a great weekend.
"I was extremely happy with how it went," she said.
"The weather was good and we were pleased with the crowd.
"I want to thank the community for coming along and supporting us because we put it on for them."
Some features of the weekend included the dog show, dog high jump, Dockdogs, a miniature goat show, the Young Farmer Challenge, the new mulletfest, a car show, horse ring events, showjumping, a circus, woodchopping and plenty of exhibits to name a few.
Everywhere you looked, ranging from the basketball stadium to the Peden Pavillion to the Picnic Green, was filled with something to do.
While Ms Waugh said she received plenty of positive feedback, she said there were also complaints.
"People were happy with the amount of activities available, while parking issues was one of the complaints we had," she said.
Opening the show on the Saturday was president of Agricultural Shows NSW Jill Chapman who said the Goulburn Show was a great way to celebrate the community.
"While we don't see as many animals as we used to, we see the skills and the efforts of the community," she said.
The next Goulburn Show will be next year on March 1 and 2.
