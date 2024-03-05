SES takes giant leap with state-of-the-art operations centre

Goulburn's SES depot was rather primitive when former SES Argyle cluster commander, Bob Bell arrived in 1996.
The kitchen sink was propped up on milk crates with a hose passing through a wall, there was no fridge and the office had a dirt floor.
Conditions have markedly improved at the Lanigan Lane depot since then. But now volunteers are looking forward to a new state-of-the-art $4.37 million unit and emergency operations centre in Crundwell Street, north Goulburn.
"This will be great," Mr Bell said.
"It's a new facility designed by volunteers for the purpose and can be extended in future."
NSW SES commissioner Carlene York, Mayor Peter Walker turned ceremonial sods on the facility on Tuesday, March 5. They were surrounded by SES volunteers and staff, council personnel and representatives from local contractor, ARW Multigroup.
The company is building the single-storey 900 square metre facility next to Goulburn RFS headquarters and on council land near the council works depot.
Commissioner York said it represented SES' largest investment in any NSW unit. The state granted $2.15 million, federal government - $1.5m and Goulburn Mulwaree Council - $725,000.
"For the SES to have these facilities is a positive benefit," she said.
"We really want to enlarge this unit and have more volunteers. We are a reflection of the Goulburn community and to have somewhere like this to train in and ensure volunteers have essential skills, is great...It's allowing volunteers to have the facilities they deserve."
The structure will include some seven bays to accommodate all-sized vehicles, a computer room, indoor and outdoor training areas, amenities, kitchen, laundry. It will also comprise an emergency operations centre to manage incidents in Goulburn and region. The council will also use this area to train staff.
An outside area is dedicated to sandbagging.
Safety will be a key focus in the design. SES vehicles can freely enter and exit the centre and laundry facilities allow volunteers to wash after dirty jobs, thereby avoiding contamination.
Goulburn SES responded to almost 200 call-outs in the past year, including flood rescues, land searches, storm response and general land rescue incidents.
Unit commander, Steve Watson, said the centre was an exciting development for volunteers.
"The (Lanigan Lane) depot is old and past its used by date, thought it's still a great unit. We need something more modern," he said.
Currently, there are about 25 active volunteers but Mr Watson says up to 80 will be needed when the new facility opens.
The SES is embarking on a wider recruitment drive this week. Ms York called for new members.
"We have absolutely fantastic volunteers," she said.
"...I'd encourage anyone, if you're thinking about it, want to become socially active and help the community, come and join the SES."
Mayor Peter Walker said the volunteers did a "fantastic job," were always under pressure but were the first to help out people in an emergency.
He said the council was proud to support the facility and congratulated ARW Multigroup for its "active support" of the community.
The facility is expected to be opened in September.
