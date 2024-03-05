Cemetery open days to reveal a wealth of pioneering stories

History buffs will have an opportunity to explore their family's and the community's heritage on Saturday, and Sunday, March 9 and 10.
Friends of Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries group is holding open days at Saint Saviour's and the Mortis Street cemeteries in the city's north.
The community is invited to drop in any time to meet the group, learn about Goulburn and district's pioneers and explore their family histories.
Volunteer Heather West said the "impressive" Marsden grave was located towards the back of Saint Saviour's Cemetery, behind the Correctional Centre in Cemetery Street.
"James Marsden came to Australia as a convict, served his time and became a wealthy grazier, owning two impressive homes in Goulburn," she said.
"His sons had successful businesses and owned property in Goulburn, while his daughters married into high society of the day."
She recounted the story of "poor James Menzie" who went to the river to get water for his mother. When he didn't return, his mother sent younger brother, John.
"When he didn't return, the family went looking for the boys. You can guess what had happened," Mrs West said.
Frank Phillips was accidentally shot by a school friend while out shooting rabbits on the Lansdowne estate. He died in 1871.
The QR code at the cemetery, can lead people to graves of people who 'died by misadventure.' Visitors only have to link up their phone and pick a name. Cemetery Friends volunteers will assist.
The QR codes also work at the Mortis Street cemetery which contains the graves of Goulburn's early prominent citizens such as Charles Rogers, John Knowlman, RJ Sidney Craig senior and junior, and many more.
The Presbyterian section will enlighten visitors on places in Scotland where some of the people were born.
"They made the long sea voyage to Australia to take up land as free settlers," Mrs West said
"Irish birth places can be seen on the Catholic graves, along with some impressive headstones carved with flowers, hands, books etc by skilled stonemasons of the day."
Mortis Street cemetery is located in Cemetery Street.
Booklets will be available for purchase at $10 each, covering both cemeteries.
The terrain may be uneven, so wearing flat footwear is advisable. All visitors participate at their own risk.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 9 at St Saviour's Old Cemetery and Sunday, March 10 at Mortis Street Cemetery from 10am to 2pm both days. Entry is free to the sites.
