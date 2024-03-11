Time for tea and conversation about topics that matter to women

Mocktails, bright fashions and stunning sunshine were out in force for Crookwell's International Women's Day event.
'The Mad Hatters High Tea' united 170 women across day and night sessions at Crookwell Showground on Friday, March 8.
The event was coordinated by Australian Agricultural Centre and four other community members.
It included keynote guest speaker, nutritional biochemist, Dr Libby Weaver, pelvic health physiotherapist Jessica Fishburn, mental health counsellor Brooke Morgan, naturopath Tania Gazzard, and bra-fitting specialist, Sherri Holtham.
Ag Centre CEO, Jo Marshall, said such days were very important because they started the conversation about access to professionals concerning menopause and hormonal impacts on the body.
"They are topics not often talked about," she said.
Mrs Marshall said some "forward thinking" companies were formulating "menopause contracts" which recognised that women's energy flagged at 3pm. They could stop work at that time but would be paid until 5pm.
Dr Weaver spoke about hormone changes across different life stages.
"Our hormones can give us great help and energy or be incredibly disruptive to out life," she said.
"...Some really simple lifestyle changes can make a difference. Menopause has been heavily medicalised and some of that is important and necessary but there's a lot we can do before women feel they need that support."
Dr Weaver said it wasn't necessarily true that weight gain was a natural part of menopause. Testing fasting insulin and blood glucose levels was a good first step to establish whether insulin resistance needed to be treated.
Thyroid tests were also advisable.
"You want to treat what has gone awry," she said.
"Some women are very iron deficient. It is the most common nutritional deficiency in women in Australia and can take a toll on energy and liver function so it's very important to work with your GP and get those blood tests done if you're suffering."
Ms Marshall said large grant applications to stage the day were unsuccessful but Gullen Range wind farm, Veolia Mulwaree Trust and Crookwell Red Cross had contributed.
She and co-organiser, Clare McCabe thanked the Crookwell community for its generous support of the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.