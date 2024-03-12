Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

A singer from Scotland, fiddlers and more - Brigadoon's musical line-up

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Challis Singers are part of the musical line-up at Brigadoon this year. Picture supplied
The Challis Singers are part of the musical line-up at Brigadoon this year. Picture supplied

The date is getting closer for the popular Scottish gathering Brigadoon, and the musical line-up has just been announced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.