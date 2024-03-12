A singer from Scotland, fiddlers and more - Brigadoon's musical line-up

The date is getting closer for the popular Scottish gathering Brigadoon, and the musical line-up has just been announced.
The event will take place in Bundanoon on April 6.
See which acts will be in the fiddlers tent this year.
Scottish singer, songwriter and vocal coach Mary Kiani will return to Bundanoon. She has had chart-toppers in Europe, and top hits on charts in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Sydney Scottish Fiddlers have been performing toe-tapping jigs and reels, sporran-shaking strathspeys, waltzes, and tear-jerking slow airs for more than 25 years. They also showcase tunes from Sydney composers. The group features players on the violin, viola, cello, whistle and keyboard.
Accordionist and vocalist Sally Andrews has played all over the world including in New York, Dublin and Canberra. Her journey with the accordion began when she was gifted one at 14 years of age. Based in Wisemans Ferry, she grew up playing the organ.
She returns to Brigadoon and has performed at a variety of popular events including the Cygnet Folk Festival, Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival and St Albans Folk Festival.
This group is a community choir from Turramurra in Sydney, and are led by conductor Isabel Palethorpe. They explore a variety of musical genres including jazz, contemporary classical music, gospel, pop and rock.
Stringfiddle members Bob McInnes and Jane Ellis will accompany the Scottish country dance display once again on fiddle and piano. Their music includes Scottish fiddle traditions, snappy strathspeys, lilting jigs, and driving reels.
Soprano singer Lisa Stewart and tenor Michael Handy make up this Sydney-based duo. Michael has been in musical and operatic productions since he was 10, including Jekyll and Hyde, The Tales of Hoffmann and The Scarlet Pimpernel.
Lisa has also been performing since she was a child. She has starred in productions such as The Sorcerer, Le astuzie femminili and King Lear.
Violinist and vocalist Leanne Ruggero, guitarist Chris Lupton, vocalists John and Mel Hogan and singer and bodhran player Phil O'Connor, make up this group. This will be their first performance in Bundanoon, and they plan to to do renditions of Scottish favourites.
Classically trained soprano singer Joanna Adams has performed in different theatre productions and loves performing at aged care facilities. The singer and songwriter has trained at the Sydney Conservatorium and Excelsia College.
Other Brigadoon highlights include the stone lifting competition, and the solo pipe and drum competition.
This year's chieftain is Captain Ian J Young.
Tickets are already on sale for this year's Scottish gathering.
They are $25 per adult, $20 for pension card holders, $10 for children aged between five and 17, $60 for two adults and two kids and $20 for groups.
Buy them through ticketebo.com.au and get more Brigadoon updates via brigadoon.org.au.
