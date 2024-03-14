Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Strong start to season: Top scores for shooters at Canberra Prize Shoot

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
March 14 2024 - 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Gaul was superb at the local competition. Picture supplied.
Chris Gaul was superb at the local competition. Picture supplied.

There have been some terrific results coming out of the Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.