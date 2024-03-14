Strong start to season: Top scores for shooters at Canberra Prize Shoot

There have been some terrific results coming out of the Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club.
Shooters have already had a busy start to the year, with David Wright travelling to New Zealand to represent Australia in their Nationals.
He competed in the 50-metre prone event with a qualification score of 610.4 which placed him in 10th position.
While Wright was overseas, others travelled to the ACT to compete in the Canberra Prize Shoot on March 1-3 which saw fantastic shooting by all competitors.
The weather on the opening day was hot, but all days started off with calm conditions before the breeze picked up throughout the day.
The Friday featured the 20m competition in both the benchrest and prone, Saturday included the 50m benchrest competition and Sunday was the 50m prone event.
The best possible score for the 20m event was 400.40 and 600.60 in the 50m events.
Sunday - 50 metre Prone
Locally, there was a super competitive Sunday, March 10 at the range which included three scores in the 200s.
Chris Gaul scored a near perfect 200.19 while Dave Manning was close behind with 200.16. Charlie Watts scored 200.16.
All other shooters were close behind with 199s.
The next biggest event will be Target Rifle Australia's annual National Competition over the Easter weekend at the Brisbane International Shooting Centre.
Goulburn should have at least six members taking part.
