Roll out the red carpet for emerging actors in film with a message

Three Goulburn youngsters will strut the red carpet when a film in which they star premieres in the city.
Good friends Maggie Fitzsimmons, Emily Young and Jesse Ainsworth dipped their toes into the acting world with the one-hour film, Re-Emergence.
The production, by Rebus, a Canberra theatre and workplace training provider for social change, explores the challenges of COVID, bushfires, drought and flood in recent years for people with disabilities.
Project director Sammy Moynahan said the work collected stories and "heartfelt conversations" and combined them into a documentary/drama film.
"It is really about disruption to lives and how we emerge from that," he said.
"One thing we learnt at Rebus is that when it comes to overcoming challenges and creative problem solving, people with disabilities are experts because they are used to it. People without disabilities tend to struggle."
The fictional story, exploring a fractured community awaiting a storm, is interspersed with real experiences of isolation, perseverance and relationship building.
Mr Moynahan said the real cast and the fictional characters found new ways to reinvent themselves and connect with each other.
Re-Emergence unites 14 people with disabilities across a wide region, including Goulburn, Bega and Queanbeyan. Some filming took place in Goulburn, including at Rocky Hill where Emily and Maggie star in what Mr Moynahan described as "a very funny scene."
This part of the script captures Maggie's story about not being able to go to adventure club and other activities with her friends.
"I hadn't acted before and at first I didn't enjoy it...Now I kind of like it," Maggie said.
Every Wednesday night she attends Goulburn Lieder Theatre workshops which are a joint initiative between Right to Work and Mulwaree High School.
Maggie's mother, Jo-Ann, said her daughter had made new friends during Re-Emergence.
Emily also had a taste of acting at The Lieder during a previous workshop there. She said she missed her friends during the lockdown. Both are members of Goulburn's Bridge to Sing choir.
For his part, Jesse said COVID lockdown was the "best thing that ever happened" because he could go outside, relax and read in the sun.
Mr Moynahan said the project started in 2021 as a theatre show. When COVID intervened, it was later reworked as a film. Six Rebus members worked on the film in collaboration with documentary maker Zebedee Parkes, whom Mr Moynahan described as "crucial" throughout.
A composer also created music. Disability groups and the federal department of social services, the ACT government and Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centre supported the project.
Mr Moynahan said it was uplifting to see everyone work together on the film.
"It is really about playfulness and perseverance and the importance of connecting with our friends and community," he said.
"I'm very pleased with the outcome and I can't wait for everyone to see it."
Re-Emergence will screen at Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium on Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm. The red carpet will be rolled out for the "special event." Tickets are available at https://drct-rebustheatre.prod.supporterhub.net/events/re-emergence-goulburn
It will also be shown at Twyford Hall, Merimbula on March 23 at 7.30pm and Queanbeyan Uniting Church at 2pm on April 6.
