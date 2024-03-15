Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Roll out the red carpet for emerging actors in film with a message

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 15 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three Goulburn youngsters will strut the red carpet when a film in which they star premieres in the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.