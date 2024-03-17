Popular artist puts 18 months of hard work into eye catching exhibition

There's a fascinating exhibition at Gallery on Track.
The showpiece called Continuum, which will remain on show until March 30, was created by founder and curator of the gallery Carol Divall.
Her son Ben was at the official opening on Sunday, March 10 and he explained what the exhibition was about.
"The theme is about the continuation of mark making and pattern and exploring the relationship between materials," Ben said.
"Some of it has been resist dyed, while other parts are dyed using natural vegetation of things which has been applied to card or cloth.
"Sometimes it's been buried or heated which transfers the patterns, designs and colours onto the material."
Carol, who had been working on the artworks for about 18 months, used local materials including wool and eucalypt leaves.
She turned 80-years-old recently and the exhibition celebrated her 50 years working in the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.