Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Action packed seven days coming up in town including races and markets

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 21 2024 - 9:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn Greyhound Racing

Canines go head-to-head

Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, March 22 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.