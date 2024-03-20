Action packed seven days coming up in town including races and markets

Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, March 22 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
Join the talented students at Mulwaree High School for an evening of entertainment, activities and food.There will be Live Music & Drama, Bubble Soccer, Raffles, Dance, Art, Food Stalls, Kids Activities, Photography Competition, E Games, Green Screens setups, Drones, tours of the Remembrance Library plus so much more. Event will be on Friday, March 22 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Mulwaree High School. Phone 4821 4499.
Harmony Day is a day of cultural respect for everyone who calls Australia home. The Goulburn Multicultural Centre presents cultural dances and a barbecue run by Mission Australia each year together with local communities. Newer residents have wanted to show their appreciation and to give something back, resulting in a three hour celebration. The free event is on Saturday, March 23 from 11am to 2pm at Belmore Park. Phone 4803 9042.
The Goulburn Farmers Market is a brand new cooperative venture promoting local producers and makers, and for the public to discover the best foods of the region. The Goulburn Farmers Market has a community vibe with local entertainers among the stallholders, good coffee, small workshops on how to grow food, beekeeping and making compost. The markets will be held at 45 Braidwood Road from Saturday, March 23 from 8am to 11am. Email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au. Phone 0450 900 276.
The Merino Cup is a pre-season event which caters to Country Association representative teams and Metro Community/development squads. Approximately 200 players are expected each day as sides get ready to start their season. Matches are two 14 minute halves while finals matches are two 20 minute halves. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of three matches on the day. The matches will be on Saturday, March 23 for girls sides and March 24 for boys sides at Cookbundoon. Phone 0429 307 327.
The first ever Mugworts Medieval and Psychic Market Day is coming to town. Come down for fun filled day with medieval knights fighting and a catapult, psychics, healers and tarot readers. There will be markets galore with crystals, candles, kids toys, viking stall, witches herbs, jewellery corner (face painting, hair braiding) as well as a witches dance group and so much more. Dress up as a witch, steampunk, goth, hippie to just add to the festivities. The free event is on Sunday, March 24 from 9am to 4pm at 45 Braidwood Road. Phone 0455 807 915.
The Newhaven Park Country Championships comes to Goulburn Race Club for the Southern Wild Card. With $150,000 in prize money up for offer, be trackside as Goulburn turns up the heat to showcase the best of country racing. The day will feature a full TAB, bar, food stalls, as well as onsite bookmakers and of course quality racing. The race day is on Sunday, March 24 from midday to 6pm at the Goulburn Race Club. Phone 48222222.
