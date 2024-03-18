'Spectacular' Wombeyan Caves re-opens to public after $9.6m upgrade

Wombeyan Caves has re-opened to the public after almost two years.
The popular tourist spot 38km north of Taralga has also undergone a $9.6 million upgrade during that time.
This includes a new accessible viewing platform at the Victoria Arch near the Fig Tree Cave, visitor centre, kiosk and picnic area, upgrades to camping amenities including additional powered sites, and improved road access and parking.
The work was funded by the state government's regional growth - environment and tourism fund.
The caves re-opened on Saturday, March 16.
Manager of the past 28 years, David Smith, said the upgrade was the most extensive during his time and in "many decades."
"It's quite spectacular and looks very new and inviting," he said.
Six cabins have been upgraded but visitors can also choose from 49 powered and unpowered caravan sites or camping spots.
Mr Smith said he hoped the caves would entice a wider clientele.
"None of the reserve was accessible for wheelchairs but with the concrete path into the Victoria Arch and a viewing platform, people in wheelchairs can experience one of the biggest caves," he said.
Wombeyan Caves has been closed on and off since late 2019 due to bushfire, COVID and flooding. It closed again in May, 2022 for the upgrade.
The road via Taralga was also damaged and underwent several upgrades. The road was closed in February, 2020, subsequently re-opened for a short time but closed again in October, 2022 due to flooding and slope slipping.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council awarded a contract to stabilise the slopes in August, 2022 but paused the work for the Caves tourism project.
The road finally re-opened two to three weeks ago.
However Wombeyan Caves is not accessible via Mittagong. Wingecarribee Shire Council is yet to complete a section of the road upgrade.
The attraction is home to one of the state's most spectacular caves systems, with rock formations dating back more than 430 million years. It is also well known for its rich flora and fauna.
Guided tours are available in the Wollondilly, Kooringa and Mulwaree caves.
Mr Smith said he'd fielded numerous calls about the caves' re-opening.
"A lot of those have been from Taralga business owners so it will make a big difference," he said.
"...We're looking forward to getting back to normality and getting visitors back to enjoy it. People have missed the place.
For more information visit nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/wombeyan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.