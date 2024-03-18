"Highlight on the region's social calendar": Carnival of Cups coming to town

Goulburn is gearing up for a racing extravaganza and electrifying entertainment as Harness Racing NSW's Carnival of Cups rolls into town on Sunday, April 28.
In a thrilling fusion of horsepower and rock and roll, the free event at Goulburn Paceway promises to be an unforgettable experience for harness racing enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
Harness Racing NSW has pulled out all the stops to ensure that this year's event is an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
With heart-pounding races and a stellar musical lineup featuring some of Australia's most iconic rock bands and solo performers, it is set to be a highlight on the Southern Tableland's social calendar.
Headlining the musical talent are Baby Animals and The Screaming Jets.
Joining them on stage are solo sensations Alex Lloyd and Robbie Mortimer, each bringing their unique blend of talent and charisma to the Carnival of Cups.
The excitement doesn't end there though.
Alongside the stellar musical lineup, racegoers will have the opportunity to witness some of the finest harness racing talent in the country as the best available pacers compete in the $60,000 Goulburn Soldiers Club Merino Cup.
To be contested over the longer 2760 metre distance, the Merino Cup is a new feature race for the Goulburn Harness Racing Club.
Supporting the cup will be a further three $20,000 feature races; the Goulburn Rose, the Goulburn Trotters Cup, and the two-year-old Goulburn Sapling Stakes.
Another four standard races round off the program providing plenty of action and excitement for both seasoned punters and casual spectators alike.
Goulburn Harness Racing Club secretary manager Mark Croatto expressed his excitement towards the event. "
Carnival of Cups has always been our main event as it's a family day packed with great racing and side attractions for all," he said.
"We get to witness the athleticism of the horses, the skill of the drivers, and the excitement of the races.
"With the addition of some of Australia's best rock bands and solo performers, it promises to elevate this year's event to be bigger and better than ever before."
The race day schedule and what's on offer can be viewed on the club's dedicated Carnival of Cups webpage www.goulburnpaceway.com.au/goulburn-carnival-of-cups/.
While the event is free, tickets are required for entry and can be acquired at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/goulburn-carnival-of-cups-tickets-862610078967 .
