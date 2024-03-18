Students explore astronomy and agriculture

This month, students from around the state are attending the Australian Agricultural Centre (AAC), at Wharekarori to learn about STEM in agriculture, astronomy, and aboriginal culture.
The 2024 STEM program focuses on action for change and aims to teach primary school-aged children the skills to observe, identify and explore science in the world around them.
"Our course is designed for students to appreciate the importance of agriculture in their lives and the role of scientific enquiry, as well as learning to identify agricultural processes and the environment," Ms Marshall said.
Students will explore ways to convert CO2 to plant material and soil organic matter through theory and learn how to implement action. They will also learn about renewable energy, the UN's sustainability goals, climate change, the role of agriculture in the climate, and tackling environmental problems.
The AAC at Wharekarori recently embarked on a carbon farming project where students will be taught relevant knowledge and skills through demonstrations and implementing action on farms.
Volunteers from Rabobank planted more than 500 seedlings of Eucalypt trees, Acacias, and native shrubs to help integrate the program into the AAC programs.
This is part of the AAC's commitment to sustainable farming practices and to supporting participants in carbon farming, land management, renewable energy, and climate change.
Under the guidance of the local Aboriginal Land Council, students will be guided through the knowledge of the environment passed down through generations through story, song and dance. Wharekarori is near Goulburn and is known as a meeting place near the lands of Wiradjuri, Gundungurra and Ngunawal.
Students will peer into the night sky through a telescope and identify the planets. Then, they will camp in the unique yurts at the centre.
The program is in collaboration with the Pejar Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal, Crookwell Academy of STEM Excellence and the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The next Action for Change sessions will be held in May, October and November. For more information, visit www.australianagriculturalcentre.com.
