CWA shines spotlight on wills and estate planning

The Southern Tablelands Group of the Country Women's Association of NSW (CWA) held their first meeting for 2024 at the Marulan Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 9.
Ms Saara Bowen, principal solicitor, FEJ Law Bungendore and member of the Bungendore Branch of CWA was the guest speaker. She spoke on the topic of wills and estate planning.
Ms Bowen emphasised the importance of having a will, enduring powers of attorney and enduring powers of guardianship.
"Wills should be checked every two to three years because of changes to legislation and personal circumstances," Ms Bowen said.
The group acknowledged Mrs Maria Porreca being awarded Citizen of the Year for Queanbeyan for her involvement with various organisations and her commitment to enhancing the lives of people in her community.
Mrs Porreca is currently an active member of the Queanbeyan Evening Branch and Southern Tablelands Group of CWA, organiser of the Heart Foundation Health Walking Group and the Queanbeyan Seniors Group.
The CWA is the largest women's organisation in Australia and aims to improve conditions for country women and children in various ways including lobbying for change, helping the local community, creating a network of support and meeting together in towns and cities.
The Southern Tablelands Group has branches in Braidwood, Bungendore, Collector, Crookwell, Goulburn, Majors Creek, Marulan, Queanbeyan, Tarago, Taralga and Yass.
The Group has about 350 members and women can join a local branch and have a voice in the nation's affairs, socialise with others and assist the community by contacting the Southern Tablelands Group Secretary Jude Nettleingham by emailing stgroup.secretary@gmail.com.
