Little Britain's David Walliams brings live show to Canberra

Brace yourself, Canberra. David Walliams is coming to town.
One of Britain's best-loved comedians - and star of Little Britain and Come Fly With Me - is giving a glimpse behind the curtain of his life in his new live show, An Audience With David Walliams. Expect wickedly funny tales, beloved characters, and never-before-seen moments from Walliams' storied career, all served up with his signature wit and charm. It promises to be a little bit naughty and even more hilarious.
From his now iconic characters in Little Britain and Come Fly with Me to his best-selling books like The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny, Walliams' comedic brilliance has captivated audiences of all ages over the past two decades.
"Audiences down under are the best. Matt [Lucas] and I had the greatest time touring Little Britain in Australia, and so I am delighted to be back on the stage here," he said.
"I have never done a show like this before, which makes it all the more exciting. I promise there will be lots of laughs, stories I have never told before and a chance for you to ask me anything you want. I will be expecting some rude questions! And I can't wait to see you all there."
Little Britain, his creation with Matt Lucas that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has won numerous international awards including three BAFTAs and now plays in more than 100 countries. It was followed by one of the most popular comedies of all time, Come Fly with Me. Walliams has also been a judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2012, and on Australia's Got Talent in 2022.
Canberra is one stop on Walliams' nine-city Australian tour that kicks off later this year. The comedian will be at the Royal Theatre on September 12.
Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 26 at noon. Go to tegdainty.com for tickets and information.
