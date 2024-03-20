Finally, an inquiry into rural and regional crime gets the green light

Calls for an inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities, have finally been heard.
On Wednesday, the NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety gave an inquiry the green light.
Committee Chair and MP for Mount Druitt, Edmond Atalla, said the inquiry would investigate the drivers of youth crime in the regions and what the NSW Government can do to improve community safety.
"Every person deserves to feel safe in their community, regardless of where they live," Mr Atalla said.
"Over the past five years, NSW has experienced worrying increases in specific forms of regional crime, such as motor vehicle offences and break and enter offences."
As well as looking at the root causes of youth crime, the inquiry will also examine the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions.
"We will consider how the NSW Government can better match services to individuals and how these services can be measured, improved and coordinated to divert youth from crime," Mr Atalla said.
"Throughout its work, the inquiry will have regard to the NSW Government's commitment to working in partnership with Aboriginal people."
"We will also look at staffing and workforce issues in regional and rural areas, the pressures on NSW Police officers and the impact of recidivism on regional communities, on services and on law enforcement."
"The Committee wants to hear first-hand from regional communities and their representatives about best practice prevention initiatives - from standout community services to law enforcement initiatives and leading diversionary programs."
There have been ongoing calls for an inquiry into rural crime.
Mayors, local MPs, communities, even the CWA have all voiced concern about rising crime rates in regional areas. This year, Goulburn Mulwaree Council was among those that joined calls for an inquiry.
On March 12, the NSW Government announced a $26.2m package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing, particularly in regional NSW.
The package will also create a new offence for "posting and boasting" and will amend the 2013 Bail Act to include a temporary additional bail test for young people between 14 and 18 charged with committing certain serious break and enter offences or motor vehicle theft offences while on bail for the same offences.
All the while, police are doing what they can to stem the rising tide.
The Committee on Law and Safety will inquire into and report on:
The deadline for public submissions to the Committee is May 31, 2024.
The inquiry will report back in February 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.