Coles recalls Easter teddies over choking hazard

Coles has recalled its range of plush Easter bunnies and chickens over a potential choking hazard.
The warning comes just over a week from Easter.
Customers have been asked to return the product to any Coles supermarket or Coles Local store for a full refund.
Coles Online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting Coles Online Customer Care on 1800 455 400 and should then securely dispose of the toy.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience," the grocery chain said.
