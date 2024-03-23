People from all walks of life unite in the park for a day of celebrations

It was a day of inclusion in town.
The annual Harmony Day celebrations hosted by the Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) returned to Belmore Park on Saturday, March 23 and there was plenty of entertainment provided.
There was music from the likes of the Goulburn Regional Ukulele Band (GRUB) and Fatima Choir and Nepalese, Sri Lankan, Fijian dances.
Multicultural street food was available too including Italian ravioli, Filipino chicken adobo, Indonesian tofu semur, vegetable curry and a sausage sizzle.
GMC manager Heni Pearson said Harmony Day was about celebrating the community, respecting cultural and religious diversity and to foster a sense of belonging for everyone.
Check out the best pictures from the day.
