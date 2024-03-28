Psychics, braiding crystals and herbs: Plenty of items sold at new markets

A new market has hit town.
Plenty of people made their way to the Goulburn Recreation Area on Sunday, March 24 to check out the first ever Mugworts, Medieval and Psychic Market Day and organiser Leanne Tremble said it was a big success.
"There was great support and a great mixture of things to see and I think everyone did well," she said.
"People bought a wide range of things including herbs, angels, dragons and viking jewellery crystals."
Other features of the markets included medieval knights fighting, dancers, psychics, healers mediation's, platforms, face painting, braiding crystals, jewellery, art works, candles and soaps.
Tremble, who hosted the markets because she wanted Goulburn to have something it hadn't had before, said a lot of preparation went into running the day.
"It took a two months of organising," Tremble said.
"We had to chase up our markets, get their public liability, payment, food vans and be creative."
Leanne Tremble is hoping to hold the markets again in 2025.
