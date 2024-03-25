From last to first: Associate bursts through the pack to qualify for country final

There will be a local flair in this year's Championships at Royal Randwick following one of the more remarkable races you'll ever see.
Associate, trained by Goulburn's Danielle Seib, came out of nowhere to take out the Newhaven Park Country Championships Southern Wild Card at the Goulburn Race course on Sunday, March 24 to book its spot in the final on April 6.
The four-year-old chestnut gelding was at the back of the pack heading into the final turn, but Sydney jockey Zac Lloyd managed to weave his way through the congestion to set up a blistering final 200m.
"I was trying to improve from the 600m mark," Lloyd said.
"The horse in front of me wasn't going anywhere, so I knew I was going to be shoved very wide and I would have to go around him.
"I chose to cut the corner a touch with the idea of always coming out and had a feeling I would win it as I knew I was always going to finish strong."
The $76,250 in prizemoney looked to be out of reach for Goulburn co-owner Shane Munroe, but Lloyd said the poor start was expected.
"It was very messy at the start as he's not a quick beginner," he said.
"When he didn't show much speed, I rode him where he was comfortable.
"Once he got into his rhythm, he was fine."
With the final only a couple of weeks away, Seib said she was going to keep Associate happy and safe at home.
"He doesn't have to do much," she said.
"She's fit now, so we just need to bring him in one piece and hope he can produce a similar performance."
The Southern Wild Card race was just one of eight on the day which also featured Fashions on the Field hosted by Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes.
