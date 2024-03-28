Regional teams take part in biggest Merino Cup in history

The u14 Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) boys have fallen just short of a Merino Cup victory.
They were just one of 50 boy teams which took part in the pre-season event at Cookbundoon in Goulburn on Sunday, March 24 which caters to country association representative teams and metro community and development squads.
Some 37 girl teams also took part in the competition on the day prior, making it the biggest tournament ever with 167 games played across two days.
Teams came from all over the state including the Southern Highlands, South Coast, Eurobodalla, the Central West and Canberra.
The STFA thanked all the players, parents and families who attended as well all the referees who travelled from within Goulburn, Canberra, Wagga and Forbes to assist in covering all games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.