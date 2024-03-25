Here's what you can look forward to on your Easter week

Connect with other like minded Women in a safe space where you are empowered to be your whole self. Share and express yourself and be open to healing and releasing from what's holding you back in life. A transformational guided meditation and sound bath are going to assist in facilitating the healing that needs to happen. Bring a journal, pen and a bottle of water. The next women's circle is on Thursday, March 28 from 6pm to 8pm at 105 Auburn Street. Email sacredfemawaken@gmail.com.