Here's what you can look forward to on your Easter week

Connect with other like minded Women in a safe space where you are empowered to be your whole self. Share and express yourself and be open to healing and releasing from what's holding you back in life. A transformational guided meditation and sound bath are going to assist in facilitating the healing that needs to happen. Bring a journal, pen and a bottle of water. The next women's circle is on Thursday, March 28 from 6pm to 8pm at 105 Auburn Street. Email sacredfemawaken@gmail.com.
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, March 29 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, March 29 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, March 30. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
By attending the Learn to Tow course, you will enjoy the benefits of having skilled instructors teach you in a friendly supportive environment.This course is designed to build your confidence and skills with lots of practice.In addition, Off Road Towing courses is conducted for the owners of Camper Trailers who want to venture off the beaten track to enjoy their asset. It costs $594 for a full day sessions. The event is from 9am to 5pm at 45 Braidwood Road on Tuesday, April 2. Phone 8003 7066.
