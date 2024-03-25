Hoodoo broken: Maddison Kirley finally wins Women's Championships

A Colo Vale woodchopper has taken out a national title.
Madison Kirley edged out five of the country's best female athletes win the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Women's Championship at the Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday, March 16.
However, Majors Creek's Curtis Bennett wasn't able to do the same at the men's event.
It was the first time Kirley took home the prestigious title, having missed last year's championship due to the birth of her second child, and she said she was proud of herself.
"That was actually one of the most relaxing competitions I've taken part in so far because all the competitors were all so great at competing," she said.
"It was a challenge to be up there competing, let alone to make the podium, so winning was a shock to me."
Just one point separated Kirley from Amanda Beams in second, who edged ahead of returning competitor Adele Deverel who claimed third position.
Kirley, who had been woodchopping for 20 years and started competing when she was nine-years-old, put her success down to hard work and said there was still a lot for her to work on.
"There were a couple of things I need to get on top of and try to fix for next year," she said.
Event director Renee Kitto said the event was a huge success, with the athletes putting on an action-packed show for the thousands of spectators.
"Our athletes are examples of brute strength, determination and athleticism and it was incredible to watch Maddison give her all to take out the top spot for her competition."
Kirley, who competes across the whole country, especially at agricultural shows, will next next woodchop at the Sydney Easter Show.
Her husband, David Reumer, took part in the Australian Trophy at the same venue on the same day and finished equal last due to a disqualification.
