Woman airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle highway crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Marulan.
About 7pm on Friday, March 22, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, Marulan, some 500 metres south of the Marulan South Road, following reports of truck and car crash.
NSW Ambulance Service attended, treating the driver of a sedan - a 77-year-old male driver - who suffered internal injuries. He was transported to Queanbeyan hospital.
The passenger - a 64-year-old female- was trapped before being released and sustained a serious head injury. She was airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane.
Officers attached to the crash investigation unit attended the scene and commenced an investigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.