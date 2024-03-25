Police target drugs and alcohol in high-visibility operation

Police allegedly seized drugs and associated paraphernalia from a vehicle in Goulburn as part of a high visibility road operation.
Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command conducted Operation Fume from Friday, March 22 until midnight Saturday, March 23, targeting alcohol and drug driving. It also focused on major and local roads where serious injury and fatal collisions occur.
Police said that at about 3.30pm on Saturday, March 23, officers stopped a vehicle on Albert Street, Goulburn. A 62-year-old woman was subjected to a roadside drug test, returning a positive result for drugs. She was conveyed to Goulburn Police Station where she allegedly returned a positive result to a secondary test.
Both were issued with criminal infringement notices.
During the operation in the Hume police district, officers issued 44 infringements notices and charged eight people for traffic offences - including drink and drug driving, and detected three drivers with suspended licences.
Police also conducted 1356 random breath tests and 503 random drug tests.
"This is a timely reminder that Traffic and Highway Patrol are constantly saturating the region's roads, not just during public holidays," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Hume Sector Inspector Lee Ingmire said.
"Our number one focus is saving lives and we make no apologies for clamping down on dangerous driving that puts people's lives at risk.
"In the lead up to the Easter and long weekend period, slow down, drive to the conditions and never get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs."
