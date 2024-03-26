NSW pharmacy trial provides women 'easy' healthcare

Women are benefitting from more affordable and more accessible frontline healthcare thanks to a NSW pharmacy trial.
The trial - which began in May 2023 - allows community pharmacists across the state to treat uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and resupply the oral contraceptive pill.
Since May 11, 296 consultations for uncomplicated UTIs have been conducted across 937 pharmacies. And since September, 854 consultations to resupply the pill have been conducted across 342 pharmacies.
This has saved women across NSW more than 12,000 visits to the GP, and around $480,000 in out-of-pocket fees says Braidwood pharmacist Natasha Jovanoska.
"The NSW trial has helped those who walk through our doors, looking for a convenient, cost efficient and safe solution to their needs," she said.
"We know that it can be difficult to find an appointment with local GPs, so this trial empowers us to take a load off of their shoulders.
Ms Jovanoska says the trial allows patients to access effective treatment "easily".
"We hope to see the trial expanded across several other treatments, as through this initiative, everyone's a winner," she said.
NSW Pharmacy Guild president David Heffernan believes the trial has helped to strengthen the state's healthcare system.
"With pharmacists working closer to their full scope of practice, 12,000 patients across the state have already accessed treatment at their local community pharmacy," he said.
"This takes pressure off hospital emergency departments and GPs. Rather than having to wait weeks to see a GP for everyday healthcare, patients across the state have been able to get treatment from their local pharmacy thanks to these reforms."
