Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW pharmacy trial provides women 'easy' healthcare

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 27 2024 - 10:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braidwood pharmacist Natasha Jovanoska says the NSW pharmacy trial supports local women. Picture supplied
Braidwood pharmacist Natasha Jovanoska says the NSW pharmacy trial supports local women. Picture supplied

Women are benefitting from more affordable and more accessible frontline healthcare thanks to a NSW pharmacy trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.