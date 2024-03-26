Country music artist Travis Collins upcoming tour to include Goulburn

An upcoming mammoth tour from Australia country music artist, Travis Collins will include locations sprawled across the south coast and Goulburn.
The recently announced 'Don't get me started' tour will see Travis Collins and his band travel across the country, including a visit to Wollongong, Sanctuary Point, Goulburn and Shoalhaven Heads, with tickets already on sale.
Mr Collins said in a press release the band was on fire and keep turning up the dial as the group bring out the best in each other as musicians and performers.
"Which is creating some unforgettable shows and moments," he said.
"I can't wait for people to see what we're bringing in 2024 as we get this tour, and new music on the road.
"We'll be taking things up a notch or two, and really bringing our audiences in on the experience, more than ever."
Along with the extensive tour, Collins is also release a new single, 'Don't Get Me Started', which he said he was "super-pumped" for the year ahead.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.