Where are they now? Champion duck Ferdinand, three years on

Ferdinand, an Indian Runner duck from Dapto, made Sydney Royal Easter Show history in 2021 when he became the first duck in 199 years to win Grand Champion Bird of Show.
Where does a waterfowl go from such lofty heights?
The elegant Ferdinand is now retired from the show circuit and enjoying a quieter pace at home.
But his award-winning genes have been passed on to his descendants: his great-granddaughter Flossi was recently named the 2024 Grand Champion Waterfowl at the Royal Easter Show.
In 2022, Ferdinand's daughter Felicia also won Grand Champion Waterfowl as well as Reserve Champion Bird, while last year a third generation descendant named Fergie was named champion Indian Runner.
Ferdinand is meanwhile living the good life at home.
Aged six to seven, Ferdinand spends his days sitting in the sun and enjoying the company of a couple of females - unusually at his age, he is still fertile and occasionally breeding.
Danny Benn and Gerald Farrugia even have at their home areas of soft padding, made of sand, for the older ducks like Ferdinand, which is gentler on their feet.
Mr Benn said Ferdinand was leaning into his old man status.
"Ferdinand's always been a bit of a character and grumpy at the best of times," he said.
Ferdinand's showmanship helped him claim his record-setting win three years ago, and it seems it is a quality that Flossi has inherited.
Mr Benn said Flossi - who was "a bit of a diva" - looked "very proud" in the showpen.
"She had a very natural stance, and she wanted to be the winner there on the day," he said.
At just five months old, Flossi is a very young duck to take out such a big win.
Mr Benn explained it was usually more mature birds that claimed the awards.
"It's very exciting, and great to see such a young female up there," he said.
Despite her tender age, Mr Benn said he and Mr Farrugia decided to give it a go and enter Flossi into the show.
"She just showed a lot of potential naturally," he said.
Flossi wasn't their only bird who impressed the judges.
The couple also entered a drake, three young ducks and three older ducks into the show and came away with a third place for the drake, and firsts, seconds and thirds in both the young and old classes.
