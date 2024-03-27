Man faces court over drug supply and possessing encrypted device

A man accused of supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and possessing an encrypted device will face sentencing in the district court.
Kelvin Boby Lee King, 23, of Carramar, pleaded guilty in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, March 27 to supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and possessing a dedicated encrypted criminal communication device.
The latter is a mobile electronic device specifically designed or equipped for use to facilitate communication between persons reasonably suspected of serious criminal activity, to evade police detection.
The Department of Public Prosecutions representative told the court that a further charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime greater than $100,000 was a back-up charge.
Magistrate Beattie said King was also accused of supplying 936 grams of cocaine, also found in his car when police stopped him at Marulan.
King pleaded guilty to the two charges when he appeared in person on Wednesday.
He was committed for sentencing to Goulburn District Court. The matter will be mentioned on May 27.
King's bail was continued.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.