Police ram home safety message as Easter holidaymakers hit the road

Police will be enforcing double demerit points over the Easter long weekend as Highway Patrol officers saturate the state's roads.
The double demerits will apply from midnight Thursday, March 28 to midnight Monday, April 1.
Police said the break was a timely reminder that road safety doesn't happen by accident.
"Driving a motor vehicle is not something that should be taken for granted," a spokesperson said.
"It is a complex task that requires all of your concentration. Drivers need to be held accountable for their actions and should take into consideration all the dangers of driving."
Police said the rate of serious road related injuries among residents in rural areas was nearly twice that of those who live in the city.
Rural road crashes accounted for 65 per cent of all fatal road crashes. In NSW, country residents are four times more likely to be killed in a road crash than metropolitan residents. Police attributed the "higher risk" on country roads in part to greater speed limits, roadside hazards such as trees, animals and longer travel distances.
Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol Inspector Lee Ingmire said NSW Police would continue to run major road safety operations targeting dangerous drivers.
"This is a timely reminder that Traffic and Highway Patrol are constantly saturating the region's roads, not just during public holidays. Our number one focus is saving lives and we make no apologies for clamping down on dangerous driving that puts people's lives at risk," she said.
"In the lead up to the Easter and the long weekend period, drivers are reminded to slow down, drive to the conditions and don't drive distracted."
The Australian Automobile Association estimates each road fatality costs the Australian economy about $4.34 million.
Inspector Ingmire said the impact on close-knit rural communities was far more than just dollars, not to mention the "devastating" effect on families and communities.
"The biggest contribution you can make is to take greater care when driving. Drive to the conditions, obey the speed limits and get rid of the distractions such as mobile phones," she said.
"Do not drive after drinking alcohol - any alcohol in your system can impair driving and increases risk exponentially; it reduces your ability to judge how fast you are moving and your distance from other cars, people or objects. This goes for the influence of all substances, including illicit and/or prescription medications, as well as the effects of driver fatigue."
The Hume Police District commander, Superintendent Paul Condon urged the community to put safety first.
"As police officers we deal with these horrific traffic scenes on a daily basis, and we see the effects on not only our police but the victims and victims' families. During this holiday time I implore all drivers to slow down and take a moment to think about this."
