'It's starting to sink in' - Pecora Dairy wins prestigious President's Medal

When Michael and Cressida Cains started Pecora Dairy in 2011, winning the President's Medal was a faraway dream - and now it has become a reality.
The Robertson business was awarded the Royal Agricultural Society's (RAS) prestigious medal on March 27, at a ceremony at the Sydney Showgrounds during the Easter Show.
The cheese makers and business owners said it was a "career highlight".
"The medal is considered to be the pinnacle of produce awards in Australia," Cressida said.
"It's pretty special."
The business, which specialises in making raw milk cheese, was chosen from more than 3900 exhibits, and 87 Sydney Royal champions.
The medal was introduced in 2006, and celebrates food, wine, dairy, beer and cider producers, who focus on sustainable, environmental, economic and social practices throughout all facets of business.
Michael said all of those elements were just as important as producing cheese.
"It was a great thrill," he said.
"It rewards all of those things."
The couple were awarded by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC.
Pecora Dairy was a medal finalist in 2022, and is the second Highlands business to take home the accolade, following Gumnut Patisserie's win in 2021.
Previously at the Easter Show, the Robertson dairy has won accolades such as champion cheese, and the Australian cheeseboard perpetual trophy.
Cressida said the RAS medal was a great opportunity to meet and connect with other producers, especially when farming was a "lonely pursuit".
"To be able to not only be acknowledged and be in the room with other producers is really special," she said.
