Youth leaders to put on a show for the ages

Three youth bands will be performing at A Country Night at the Hume Conservatorium.
Run by nine youth leaders, the event from 5.30pm to 8pm on Saturday, April 6 will feature bands Midnight Mojo, Chick Flicks and The Young Colts and is an all ages fundraiser for the conservatorium.
Axel Wellings, Kalyssa Gomes, Zadan Evans, Deacon Collins, Austin Johnson and Jayden Makeham, Daniel Dillon, Ben Holmes and Sophie Stephens onorganised everything for the evening ranging from the promotions to the technology to the live sound.
There will also be food and drinks, a country-style dance floor, games, raffles, prizes and more.
The event is part of the conservatorium's youth leaders program which works with young people aged 12-24 to help create events for and by young people in the region.
They work with conservatorium staff to develop and run youth-focused events, such as the Blue Light Band Night, Lilac Festival Parade, music camps, workshops and masterclasses and other youth-led events.
The program also gives the young people an opportunity to learn real skills in project management, events coordination and marketing.
With events scheduled already throughout the year, young people can look forward to more music nights including some themed events and even a Halloween special.
To buy tickets to the youth leaders' first event from 5.30pm on Saturday, April 6, visit https://events.humanitix.com/country-night-at-hume-con
