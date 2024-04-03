Goulburn Post
From a swap meet to horse archery, there's plenty to look forward to this week

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
April 4 2024 - 8:00am
The Parkinson's Shakin' Cocktail Party is back. Picture by Dianna Bisset.
The Parkinson's Shakin' Cocktail Party is back. Picture by Dianna Bisset.

Parkinson's Shakin' Cocktail Party

Donate to great cause

The Parkinson's Shakin' Cocktail Party returns. The annual event raises funds for local Specialist Parkinson's Nurse, Lauren Hogan, who will introduce herself and speak of her role within our region. Tickets are $70 each and includes a two course dinner, two drinks and live entertainment from Fred Smith and Band. There will be a raffle and goodies for sale including Van Diemen Tulip Bulbs, the worldwide symbol of Parkinson's. The event is on Friday, April 5 from 6pm to 11pm at the Goulburn Workers Club. Phone 0418 168 558.

Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

