From a swap meet to horse archery, there's plenty to look forward to this week

There is a two-day archery clinic in Tarago. Come and learn horse archery from two of Australia's best. Whether you're keen to learn a whole new discipline, tune up in time for the 2024 Australian Nationals or just want something different and fun to do with your horse for a day or two, this is the clinic for you. All archery equipment supplied and hire horses available also. The event is on Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6 from 9am to 4pm at Moonshill, 3739 Lumley Road. Phone 0415 740 316.

