From a swap meet to horse archery, there's plenty to look forward to this week

The Parkinson's Shakin' Cocktail Party returns. The annual event raises funds for local Specialist Parkinson's Nurse, Lauren Hogan, who will introduce herself and speak of her role within our region. Tickets are $70 each and includes a two course dinner, two drinks and live entertainment from Fred Smith and Band. There will be a raffle and goodies for sale including Van Diemen Tulip Bulbs, the worldwide symbol of Parkinson's. The event is on Friday, April 5 from 6pm to 11pm at the Goulburn Workers Club. Phone 0418 168 558.
There is a two-day archery clinic in Tarago. Come and learn horse archery from two of Australia's best. Whether you're keen to learn a whole new discipline, tune up in time for the 2024 Australian Nationals or just want something different and fun to do with your horse for a day or two, this is the clinic for you. All archery equipment supplied and hire horses available also. The event is on Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6 from 9am to 4pm at Moonshill, 3739 Lumley Road. Phone 0415 740 316.
One of Australia's largest swap meets, the annual Goulburn Swap Meet is conducted by the Goulburn Rotary Club and has been operating for 34 years. There are far too many items to list, but if it is transportable and legal, it will most likely be traded there. It is primarily a market sale of used motor vehicle parts (some stalls for tools and bric-a-brac). Hot food is available and there is free off-road parking. The event is on Sunday, April 7 from 7am to 2pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 0456 245 836.
Arts on the Move's Elizabeth Elizabeth-Anne Gervay will be conducting her workshop, A Taste of Art. This is a totally free workshop where you have the opportunity to discover the artist within but numbers are limited so please book early. The event is on Sunday, April 7 from 11am to midday in the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 4844 4228.
The Goulburn Harness Racing Club operates at the Goulburn Paceway and is presided over by a family oriented committee and membership. The complex features an outstanding 1050 metre racing circuit which incorporates the very latest science in track design. It provides superb spectator facilities in the Grace Millsom Function Centre and caters to all the needs which punters, fans and participants may have. Racing 10 times a year, the club's racing calendar usually spans the months of September to April inclusive. The event is on Monday, April 8 from midday to 6pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 0458 013 399.
