Long standing record smashed: Tom Toparis stars in Superbike Championship

Tom Toparis has started the year in style.
The Goulburn motorcycle rider won both races in round two of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 22 and 23 and was delighted with how the two days ended up.
"I expected to do well heading in because I've got a really good team and had great preparation going into it," Toparis said.
"I was confident we'd do a good job, but I didn't think we'd go as fast as we did."
The 23-year-old was on pole in race one of the Supersport category and was the early leader at the end of the first lap.
The second lap was a phenomenal one for him as he tore away from the field at a remarkable pace and smashed the Supersport lap record by more than a second with a time of a minute and 31.484 seconds.
"The record had been there for about 15 years and breaking it was the biggest positive of the whole weekend," Toparis said.
He went on to win the race by over three seconds.
After rubbing shoulders with those at the front of the pack in the second turn of race two, Toparis moved into the lead quickly and stretched away from his two closest challengers at that stage in Jonathan Nahlous and Sean Condon.
From there, Toparis won the race unchallenged.
Tom Toparis will now turn his attention to round three of the ASBK at the Queensland Raceway in Ipswich on April 26-28.
