Kathryn takes caring career to next level with nursing studies

A Goulburn mum with a passion for providing dignity and care to locals in their twilight years is on the cusp of a giant career leap, thanks to her TAFE studies.
Kathryn Clowry, 37, has a close family affiliation with the health industry, with her mum, brother, sister, and auntie all having worked in nursing.
Keen to forge her own path but still be in a caring role, Ms Clowry entered the aged care sector at 20 and currently works as an assistant-in-nursing at Uniting Crookwell.
In a quest to take her career to the next level, Ms Clowry enrolled in a Diploma of Nursing at TAFE NSW. She has been offered a team leader position at her current job when she graduates in September.
It comes as demand surges for aged care professionals, with a report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) warned that the skills shortage in aged care in Australia could reach 110,000 or more in the next decade and 400,000 by 2050.
Meantime, the health care and social assistance industry remains the largest in the Goulburn Mulwaree council area, according to Economy ID, generating 2632 local jobs.
"My husband was unable to continue working for personal reasons and I knew becoming a registered nurse would help me earn more money and ensure my family could get adequately supported," Ms Clowry said.
"The course has been really practical and I'm learning things like taking manual blood pressures and neurological observations."
She said having a close relationship with her grandparents in their final years had convinced her aged care was the career path for her.
"I treat the residents like family; the way I treat and talk to my grandparents is the same way I treat and talk to the residents," Ms Clowry said.
"Being so close to my grandparents gave me a better understanding of older people and it's a privilege to be the one looking after them."
Upon completing her Diploma of Nursing, Ms Clowry intends to study her Bachelor of Nursing and become a registered nurse.
TAFE NSW nursing teacher Janie Fitz said enrolments were still open for the 2024 Diploma of Nursing intake.
"There are so many different pathways you can take with the diploma - public acute, private, community, GP clinic and more," she said.
"Virtually every nursing graduate secures a job and it's extremely rewarding and flexible work."
Students are also required to complete 400 hours work placement as part of the diploma, she said.
