Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Very important senior people gather for convivial social event

By Tobias Stanley*
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of Goulburn's aged care community recently gathered for the largest inter-facility function since the 2020 Covid outbreak.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.