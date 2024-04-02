Very important senior people gather for convivial social event

Members of Goulburn's aged care community recently gathered for the largest inter-facility function since the 2020 Covid outbreak.
The 'Seniors VIP' luncheon on Wednesday, March 27 at the Goulburn Soldiers Club united 46 people, including members of Goulburn Community Centre and residents from RFBI Goulburn Masonic Village and Warrigal aged care facilities.
Unfortunately, Tenison was unable to attend due to a Covid case within the facility, but we thank them for taking the necessary steps to protect all attendees. We look forward to both Tenison and Waminda joining future events.
Goulburn Mayor, Peter Walker attended to show his ongoing support for the aged care community. Mr Walker spoke with attendees about their interests and various things currently happening in the Goulburn region.
Poppy's Café owner Justin Taylor and his team were able to offer a delicious meal including tea/coffee, assorted sandwiches and desserts at a very reasonable price to all attendees, in support of the event.
Monique Hayes offered assistance to leisure officers and outlined the benefits of inter-generational programs like 'Tell me a Story' that currently run through Goulburn Library. Some younger members of that program joined the group for lunch.
Maree Stapleton from Goulburn Medical and Specialist Centre promoted the event and facilitated the Goulburn Community Centre's inclusion through her contacts.
Carol James, a Goulburn Rotarian, also offered assistance. This included books, which she has access to through the Hospital Book Exchange program that Rotary currently manage.
At the event's conclusion, all groups were given a 1000 piece puzzle donated by local community members Collette and Geoff Beaston. The challenge was set to complete it and win a hamper donated by RFBI Goulburn Masonic Village.
Attendees expressed their gratitude to organisers, staff, Poppy's Café and the Goulburn Soldiers Club for hosting the event. They are looking forward to future gatherings.
