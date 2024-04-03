Goulburn Post
Thalabah Merinos claim the RAS pair of the year at Sydney Royal Show

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 3 2024 - 11:31am
RAS pair of the year competition winners Thalaba Merino stud, Crookwell, with Sadie, 6, Jack, 10, Anthony and Sam Frost, 12, Thalaba Merino stud, Crookwell. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Judging kicked off well for Thalabah Merino stud, Crookwell, winning the RAS pair of the year award at the Sydney Royal Show on Monday, March 25.

