Conservatorium appeals to community for 'urgent support'

Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium has mounted an "urgent" fundraising campaign to continue its operations.
In the face of 'declining' government funding, the 39-year-old not-for-profit music school is appealing to philanthropists and the community to help raise $100,000.
The Con's CEO, George Brenan, said the registered charity was operating on a "very tight" financial and business model.
"The past few years have been very challenging for the board, administration and our amazing teaching staff," he said.
"Covid, combined with rising costs of living, has made music education almost inaccessible to many families in the region."
Mr Brenan said the Con had dipped into its financial reserves to continue music programs and tuition but these were now exhausted.
The facility is carrying a $500,000 debt, half of which derives from the Creative Precinct's construction in 2021/22. A rise in building material costs, COVID and dipping into reserves over several years had also contributed.
But board chairman, Robert Hunt said core funding from the NSW Department of Education had not kept pace with services the Con had been asked to deliver.
"This untenable position, along with the impact of the ever-tightening budgets of our wonderful public schools in the region, has meant the Con has been forced to use its cash reserves to keep operating," he said.
The Con has 116 pre-school, 749 primary and secondary and 100 post-school students, aged 18 months to 80, across the Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands. Ensembles, choirs, bands and other groups use the facility and it delivers school programs, which are supported by Parents and Citizens associations.
The facility also has 30 part-time and session teachers and a small administration staff.
Mr Brenan said most parents absorbed a small fee increase in 2023 but overall, the Con had gone "backwards financially" last year and needed to recover.
In addition, NSW education funding did not enable growth. These payments were made six to 10 months after programs were delivered, meaning the Con dipped into its own coffers until money was forthcoming.
"In a normal environment we would use cash reserves but we are dependent on our overdraft to keep operating and we can't keep relying on it," Mr Brenan said.
In response to representations, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman had facilitated Department of Education talks to bring these payments forward. While this could help, Mr Brenan said it would not change the amount and was not a long-term solution.
Mr Hunt believed the problems started 10 to 15 years ago when the government removed music education from schools and funded 17 conservatoriums to fulfil the function. Yet funding had "not kept pace," effectively "shifting the cost of all creative arts back on the community."
As a result, the Con has registered deficits over the past few years.
Mr Brenan said the the board and management would have to work hard to get through "a critical time" in the institution's history.
"When we look at the opportunities, there's good reason to be hopeful. We believe we can continue to operate but we have to reduce our debt level," he said.
Mr Hunt appealed to the community and philanthropists to support the Con.
"At a time where research is showing a dramatic decline in music skills amongst primary school teachers and music education clearly helps our attitudes, behaviours and teamwork abilities along with cognitive benefits such as logic processing, listening skills and memory improvement, the work of Hume Conservatorium has never been more important," he said.
"Please help us reach our target so we can continue to bring the joy of music to our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.