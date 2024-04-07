Queanbeyan pub changes hands for $25 million

An experienced pub operator has purchased the Jerrabomberra Hotel in Queanbeyan for a price understood to be in the mid-$20 millions.
Harvest Hotels, which operates more than a dozen pubs in NSW and South Australia, will take over the hotel from mid-April.
Industry sources indicate the company paid about $25 million for the family-run hotel.
Affectionately known as The Jerra, the pub sits on about 2800 square metres of land opposite the Jerrabomberra Village shopping centre.
It includes 30 gaming machines, a bistro, sports bar and a drive-through bottleshop.
The Jerrabomberra Hotel was previously owned and run by a local family, its website states.
Harvest Hotels founder and managing director Chris Cornforth said the group had been shopping around for a property in Queanbeyan for several years.
"We've previously owned and operated in pubs in the nearby community of Yass so are well acquainted with the broader region, and in meeting all our required demographic metrics, Queanbeyan has been a target area of ours for a long time," he said.
The sale was brokered by HTL Property's Daniel Dragicevich and Sam Handy.
Mr Handy said the Jerrabomberra Hotel had all the features that "astute purchasers are drawn to".
"Exclusive catchment, high foot traffic positioning and ample parking are strategic trading cornerstones which enable successful trading longevity," he said.
It was the first purchase under the newly merged Harvest Pub Fund, which includes eight of the group's NSW pubs.
Through the fund, Harvest Hotels is looking to acquire underdeveloped pubs that have the potential to be improved upon and provide strong returns to investors.
Mr Cornforth said The Jerra fit the "Harvest mould well".
