Heavy rainfall hits city, river levels on watch

Goulburn SES crews are dealing with the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in the region over the past 24-hours.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), 80.8mm of rainfall was recorded at Goulburn Airport from 4pm on Friday, April 5 to 9am on Saturday.
Goulburn SES commander Steve Watson said crews were notified of seven jobs on Saturday morning, including one in Tallong.
"A large tree was down on Highlands Way at Tallong, but the road was already closed," he said.
Although no more rain is expected, Mr Watson said river levels were his main concern.
"The sun may be out now, but there's still a lot of water to come down the water system," he said.
"River levels are coming up and by about 3pm, we'll find out if we go into a minor flood situation which is quite possible.
"That could affect the Goulburn Golf Club, the underpass and May Street as well as Chinamans Lane."
As of 11.15am, river levels were rising at the Wollondilly River at Marsden Weir and Murrays Flat and the Mulwaree River at Lansdowne Bridge and The Towers near Thorne's Bridge on Braidwood Road according to BoM.
On a positive note, Mr Watson said it was great to see the community being vigilant.
"We handed out about 80 sandbags yesterday which was good because it meant the community was thinking ahead and looking after themselves," he said.
In Taralga, a resident said 800mm of rain was recorded at Curraweela Creek on 8am on Saturday, while another said 103mm was recorded from 9am on Friday at Murphy's Corner in Curraweela.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.