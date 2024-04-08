All grades set for greatness: Bulldogs to begin season

There are high hopes for all five Bulldogs sides this season.
The club held their season launch at the Goulburn Bowling Club on Saturday, April 6 and about 150 people attended including players, coaches and club members.
Although winning the Canberra Region Rugby League competition was the ultimate goal, First Grade player coach Mitch Cornish said he wanted to see players improving week in week out.
"You have to put winning the competition on the agenda, but ultimately, we want to get better each week," Cornish said.
"We're going to play a good brand of footy if we can complete and hold on to the ball."
With preseason now over, Cornish said there were promising signs heading into round one.
"We're progressing really well and I was really happy with preseason," he said.
"We have a good group of guys who are buying into what we're trying to do and the pleasing thing is most of them are juniors."
For the Katrina Fanning Shield tackle side, coach Elly Hazelton said there were plenty of positive signs leading into the season opener against the Yass Magpies.
"We focused on building up our local and junior talent, so we have a similar squad to last season," she said.
"I'm happy with how hard our new girls are training.
"They're working on their tackle technique and learning the game."
Unlike the other teams, it will be a new look League Tag girls side this year, but coach Paddy Lenane said it still looked to be a bright season.
"We've lost a lot of players from last year, but players we recruited showed a lot of promise, speed and are very smart," he said.
"We had a lot more experience last year, but if I can coach them the right way, hopefully we can be just as successful as last year."
For Scott Ferris's u19s side, finals is a distinct possibility.
"We have a lot of depth and quality players in our side this year, so we're looking a bit better than last year," Ferris said.
"Our expectation is to make finals and once we get there, anything can happen."
All five sides, including reserves, begin their season against the Yass Magpies at the Goulburn Workers Arena on Saturday, April 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.