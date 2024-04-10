From a campdraft to a roller disco, it's a big week coming up

Join the Youth Services team for the school holiday program in April which will include a visit to Highlands Entertainment Centre and Canberra Zoo as well as heaps of hands on activities at the Community Centre. It is for 12-18 year olds with all activities starting and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre, unless otherwise stated, with support available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included but operate different times each day, so please contact Goulburn Youth Services directly for further information. The activities are from 10am to 4pm from April 12-24. Phone 4823 4838.
The Goulburn Campdraft is back and will feature three days of the region's best on show across multiple ages and skill-sets. Each night ends with presentations, dinner, bar and live entertainment, so register your interest if you want to take part. The event is from 7am to 8pm on April 12-14 at 44 Airport Road. Phone 0419 010 391.
PCYC Goulburn, Headspace, Goulburn Mental Health Hub, Goulburn Youth Services, NSW Police and Mission Australia presents Youth Week Roller Disco. BYO helmets, they must be worn to participate. There is a limited number of skate and other safety gear hire available at no cost, but bring your own if you have them. Canteen available. Dinner will be provided at no cost, for youth aged 12 to 18. This event is from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday, April 13 at PCYC. Phone 4822 2133.
The beautiful and historic Old Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul's Goulburn offers a guided tour once per month. Join their knowledgeable and enthusiastic tour guides as they reveal the fascinating history of this Goulburn landmark and take you on a journey spanning over 150 years of civic and religious development in the region. The monthly event is on Saturday, April 13 from 11am to midday at 36 Verner Street. Phone 0403 631 797.
Countless Goulburn and District men and women have served in theatres of war. Most were just 'ordinary' folk doing what they saw as their war-time duty. However, in the circumstances of war some people often go 'above and beyond' what they might do in so-called 'normal' times. For some that survived the horrors of war, they went on to experience the 'extraordinary', in civilian life. The extraordinary stories revealed were not always worthy of bravery medals or citations, but they do give a different perspective of individuals. The exhibition is on every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum. Phone 4821 2587.
