Goulburn Post's complete view of property
What's on

From a campdraft to a roller disco, it's a big week coming up

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 11 2024 - 9:22am, first published 8:00am
Youth Services School Holiday Program

Let your kids have fun these holidays

Join the Youth Services team for the school holiday program in April which will include a visit to Highlands Entertainment Centre and Canberra Zoo as well as heaps of hands on activities at the Community Centre. It is for 12-18 year olds with all activities starting and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre, unless otherwise stated, with support available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included but operate different times each day, so please contact Goulburn Youth Services directly for further information. The activities are from 10am to 4pm from April 12-24. Phone 4823 4838.

