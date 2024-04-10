From a campdraft to a roller disco, it's a big week coming up

Countless Goulburn and District men and women have served in theatres of war. Most were just 'ordinary' folk doing what they saw as their war-time duty. However, in the circumstances of war some people often go 'above and beyond' what they might do in so-called 'normal' times. For some that survived the horrors of war, they went on to experience the 'extraordinary', in civilian life. The extraordinary stories revealed were not always worthy of bravery medals or citations, but they do give a different perspective of individuals. The exhibition is on every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum. Phone 4821 2587.