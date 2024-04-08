Well compiled century guides Pirates to Second Grade competition title

The Crookwell Pirates have beaten the reigning premiers by 181 runs at Trinity Catholic College's Wexted to take out the Goulburn and District Cricket Association's Second Grade competition.
Winning the toss and electing to defend their title by bowling first on Saturday, March 9, the Bowlo Mice were only able to restrict the Pirates to 228 runs before being dismissed for just 47.
The opening pair of Corey Knight and Jay Knight for the Pirates were off to a flying start thanks to a 30 run partnership.
When Jay was dismissed by Nick Turner, Bailey Craig came out to the crease and after another solid 40 run partnership, Bailey was dismissed by Jesse Caligiuri.
Captain Andrew Knight joined Corey at the crease and put together a quickfire 61 run partnership.
The next big partnership was one worth 56 runs between Patrick Bruckshaw and Corey who was knocking the ball around and working his way through the 90s.
When Patrick was dismissed, Adam Bruckshaw came out and ran a quick single for Corey to bring up his century before being bowled out for a duck.
Scores of seven, 20 not out and eight helped the Pirates to their score of 228 off 40 overs.
The Mice came out with the intention to chase down the runs quickly, but that backfired horribly.
In an innings which included four ducks, opener Jesse Stone-Apps was the only batsman to reach double figures with 21 runs.
McGregor was the pick of the bowlers with figures of five for 16 off five overs, while Joel Frazer also contributed well with three for seven off two overs to help his side to victory.
Unfortunately for the Pirates First Grade side, they went down to the Marulan Madbulls by five wickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.