Flip Out opens in time for school holiday fun

People across the Southern Inlands can enjoy and discover the new Flip Out from this weekend.
The new facility will provide great indoor fun - just in time for the school holidays.
The renowned indoor adventure park on Pikkat Drive in Braemar, known as Flip Out Mittagong, will open on April 13.
It was announced in 2022 and is a joint effort between Flip Out Australia, Highlands agency Carlton Real Estate and local residential design studio Studio179.
Amelia Scott is one of the franchise partners at the new facility and said people in the Highlands were eager for it to open.
"We have been inundated to be honest, a very constant flow of interest and everybody's being really positive," she said.
Features in the new Flip Out include the main and junior arena, soft play, clip and climb, interactive walls, slides, party rooms, parkour and a cafe with hot food, coffee and snacks.
Flip Out Australia's chief operations manager Sue Stone said it would also cater for disabled people with Flip Ability, by adapting to sensory needs such as turning lights and music down.
There is also going to be a weekly mini playgroup for children up to the age of five.
"[We] just can't wait to get the doors open and see the reaction from the kids and the general public when they walk in... because it's one of a kind," franchise partner Beau Scott said.
Flip Out Australia director Steven Stone said the facility was "purpose built" and he wanted it to become a hub in the Highlands, but also people in other areas.
To book a session, which is recommended for the day, head to flipout.com.au/locations/mittagong.
There will be an official open day with prizes, party bags, face-painting and other activities at a later date after the school holidays.
