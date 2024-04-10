Tickets are still on sale for A Day on the Green this weekend: what to know

If you're looking for some entertainment over the weekend, there are plenty of tickets for sale to enjoy A Day on the Green this weekend.
International crooner Chris Isaak will make his way to the Centennial Vineyards for a one-night show on April 14.
The platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor is returning to Australia for the first time since 2016.
Boy and Bear, Mark Seymour and The Undertows, and Vika and Linda are also performing on the day.
General admission tickets on the lawn are $155 each, reserved seating is between $175 and $205, and aisle seats are between $200.48 and $230.49 each.
For the general admission area, children under 12 years old can attend for free and do not need a ticket.
People under 18 must be accompanied by adults with tickets at all times in all sections.
Purchase tickets via shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/chris-isaak-adotg.
Parking is still available onsite. It is $30 per vehicle. Buy through ticketmaster.com.au.
If you do not want to drive, there are plenty of buses that travel to the vineyards.
The Buslines Group is offering return buses from spots in the Highlands, Camden, Picton, Tahmoor, Yanderra, Wollongong, Wilton, Ulladulla, falls Creek, Nowra, Kangaroo Valley and Milton.
Fares vary in price and can be bought through ticketbo.com.au. Pick-up times also vary depending on the location.
Murrays is offering return services from the Canberra Jolimont Centre for $69 per person. Buy through murrays.com.au.
There will be a reduced speed limit in place on Mittagong Road as motorists arrive, and leave the event. Traffic controllers will be there directing people.
