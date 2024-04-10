Barrengarry man killed by a buffalo

A Barrengarry man was killed by a buffalo on Tuesday.
Police confirmed they were called to the rural property at about 1.45pm on Tuesday, April 9, on Bunkers Hill Road, Barrengarry, approximately five kilometres north of Kangaroo Valley, to reports a man had been injured by a bull.
It is understood it was a buffalo bull owned by the man.
NSW Ambulance Service responded, treating the man, believed to be in his 80s, for significant head injuries, before being airlifted to St George Hospital, Sydney.
The man has since died in hospital, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
